Congratulations!

Vanessa Hudgens is reportedly engaged.

TMZ reports Hudgens and her MLB boyfriend Cole Tucker have taken the official steps towards marriage with an engagement ring.

A source close to the couple has alleged that the lovely surprise happened sometime around the end of 2022.

There’s no confirmation of when and where Tucker popped the question. However, the lovebirds visited Paris in November last year, globally known as the City of Love, which may have created the perfect opportunity to propose.

The couple has been glued to each other since they began dating in 2020, with Hudgens showing up at several of Tucker’s baseball games.

Tucker has been reported to be spending a lot of his off-season schedule with the “High School Musical” actress.

Last week Hudgens, 34, took to her social media to share a heart-melting post about how important Tucker, 26, is in her life.

“I’ll stop the world and melt with you ❤️🥰 @cotuck,” the actress wrote alongside an image of the two seemingly engaged in a dance.