Heather Rae is officially a mom!

The “Selling Sunset” star, 35, has welcomed her first baby with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

The couple revealed the news in a joint Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 2, which featured a heartwarming photo of their baby boy swaddled in a blanket in the hands of Heather and Tarek.

“Our baby boy is here 🤍 1.31.23”, the couple shared. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy ❤️”

Though the baby is Heather’s first, this marks El Moussa’s, 41, third child, as he’s already the father to daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7 with his then-wife Christina Haack.

The “Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa” star has been with Rae since 2019, a year after finalizing his divorce with ex-wife Haack.

The HGTV duo got engaged on the first anniversary and were officially married in October 2021.

The pair announced their pregnancy in July of last year also on Instagram.