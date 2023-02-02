Acting and rapping icon Ice-T will be honoured with a prestigious star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

The ceremony will take place on Friday, Feb. 17.

The legendary emcee shared his thoughts on the achievement on his Instagram, where he wrote: “When I think back about all the times I was arrested in Hollywood…. This is a trip.. 💎”

Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, spoke highly of the Hollywood vet as she announced his enrollment.

“Ice-T is a cultural icon and a success both in the music and television industries. His fans will be very excited to see their favourite performer placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Martinez also revealed that Ice’s star would live near the names of other music greats such as Thelonius Monk, Mama Cass Elliott, John Denver and Herbie Hancock.

Ice-T’s star will be unveiled with appearances by legendary rapper Chuck D and director Dick Wolf.

Ice-T has an extremely long history with Dick Wolf, as the two have collaborated on over seven projects with each other, including Wolf’s telefilm “Exiled: A Law & Order Movie” in 1998.