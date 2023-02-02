Click to share this via email

Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi had some very special guests during the renewal of their wedding vows.

Page Six has reported that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attended the ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 2nd and reportedly had a “wonderful time.”

“They indeed attended and had a wonderful time celebrating Portia’s birthday and the couple’s vow renewal,” an insider told the outlet on Thursday.

A video of the romantic affair shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex smiling in the crowd.

Degeneres and De Rossi have been married for 14 years and chose to have none other than Kris Jenner officiate their vow renewals.

The news of the unexpected attendance of the royal couple sparked positive reactions on Twitter.

“Harry and Meghan being at Ellen And Portia’s suprised vow renewal (with Kris Jenner officiating!!!?) My heart,” wrote one user alongside photos of the couple at the event.

The outing comes a few weeks after Harry’s widely popular memoir Spare hit the shelves, which has caused quite a stir for the Royal family.

Degeneres and De Rossi renewed their vows in a birthday surprise during De Rossi’s 50th birthday celebration.