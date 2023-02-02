Click to share this via email

Ryan Reynolds is continuing to surprise fans throughout Toronto.

The “Free Guy” actor made an unexpected appearance at an Italian restaurant hours after making a surprise visit to Seneca College.

Journalism students at Seneca were floored when Reynolds audited their classroom and went for a tour throughout the campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The actor even shared a snap of the visit to his Twitter, where he wrote: “Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege. Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud”.

Next on the “Spirited” actor’s list of stops was Il Pistino, an Italian restaurant in Unionville. The owners posted the superstar’s visit on their Instagram Story.

“Thank you @vancityreynolds for joining us,” reads the Instagram Story post from the restaurant, which featured the “Red Notice” actor bearing a smile.

Hey @VancityReynolds we see you in Markham 👀 pic.twitter.com/weirslZ6MR — Destination Markham (@visitmarkhamca) February 2, 2023

Destination Markham shared that post on Twitter, the city’s tourism board, which Mayor Frank Scarpitti retweeted.

“When you’re in the neighbourhood well of course you make time to drop into one of our best restaurants, Il Postino,” tweeted the mayor.

Only time will tell which Canadian destination Reynolds will show up next.