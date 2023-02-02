“Sex Life” is back for a second steamy season and is prepped to answer critical questions about where the series left off.

Netflix revealed on Thursday that the seductive series would return for a second season on Thursday, March 2nd and simultaneously dropped a tantalizing teaser for the new season.

The series, inspired by B.B. Easton’s memoir 44 Chapters About 4 Men, stars Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, a suburban housewife and mother who grows tired of her mundane lifestyle and fantasizes about past exploits with her ex-boyfriend Brad, played by Adam Demos.

(L to R) Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly, Li Jun Li as Francesca — Photo: Netflix

(L to R) Adam Demos as Brad Simon, Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly — Photo: Netflix

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger with Billie running back to her ex-lover Brad after attempting to recover her relationship with her husband, Cooper, played by Mike Vogel. Brad didn’t respond to her advances, leaving Billie’s future uncertain.

Billie narrates the season 2 trailer, stating: “Not everyone has it. The desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives. To stop trying to do the right thing while denying our truth, but those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters.”

Season 2 will also star Margaret Odette, Jonathan Sadowski, Li Jun Li, Wallis Day, Darius Homayoun, Cleo Anthony, Craig Bierko and Dylan Bruce.