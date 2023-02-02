Real name: Amanda Leigh Moore The "This Is Us" alum dropped her middle name and used the nickname "Mandy", derived from her birth name.

Mandy Moore remains grateful despite the new whirlwind of parenthood.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for Gymboree’s Spring 2023 campaign, Moore got vulnerable about the “rollercoaster of emotions” she’s experienced since giving birth to her second baby, Ozzie, in September.

Moore explained how she remains grateful for her role as a parent despite the massive change in routine that comes along with the life change.

“You wake up with endless gratitude every day, but that doesn’t take away from the fact that it is hard work,” she says.

READ MORE: Mandy Moore On Prioritizing Herself For Her Kids, ‘I Feel Like I’m A Better Woman And Mother’

“And the lack of sleep is something that is a constant and makes everything feel all the more challenging. But, I think, it’s just having grace for ourselves as parents and as humans and recognizing that each day is going to present its own challenges, but its own immense joy as well.”

The actress, 38, also has a 2-month-old son named Gus with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith. She further divulged how raising two young boys is both “the best and exhausting” job while also acknowledging how “very lucky” she feels about getting back to work on her hit series “This Is Us” while mothering two young boys.

“It’s definitely overwhelming, sort of juggling the schedules and feeling like you are giving all to both kids and working on top of it,” she says. “But we’re figuring it out and recognizing that every day is going to look different.”