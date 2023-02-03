“Euphoria” star Chloe Cherry has reportedly been charged with misdemeanor retail theft after being accused of stealing a blouse in December.

People obtained court documents that claimed Cherry, who plays Faye in the hit show, had been hit with the charges on Monday, Jan. 23.

The blouse reportedly cost $28 USD.

According to TMZ, the Dec. 27 incident took place at the Building Character shopping complex, at a local store in her hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She reportedly took the blouse into a dressing room before leaving with it without paying.

The publication stated Cherry had paid for other items using a credit card, but hadn’t paid for the one item of clothing.

TMZ claimed Cherry admitted to taking the blouse to police, before giving it back to an officer, but her rep told the site: “In December, there was confusion over a blouse that wasn’t properly charged to my client’s credit card. In no way did she ‘admit’ to taking the blouse, since that was not the case.

“This story seems to be more about a local store trading on a celebrity’s name more than anything else.”

OnlyFans model Cherry is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22, People reported.