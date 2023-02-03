Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher sure know how to dress up.

On Thursday night, the stars of the new rom-com “Your Place or Mine” attended the film’s red carpet premiere in Los Angeles.

Witherspoon turned heads with her aqua-coloured peplum dress, perfectly suiting her petite blonde look.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher – Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic — Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty

Kutcher, meanwhile, looked extra tall next to his co-star, donning a grey suit with denim a blue shirt.

In the film, Witherspoon plays Debbie, a woman who can’t seem to find love until she decides to swap lives with her best friend Peter to spend a week in New York. Very soon, a love triangle emerges, as Witherspoon falls for Theo, played by Jesse Williams.

Sitting down recently with ET Canada, the duo got into a debate over which city is better, L.A. or New York.

“Ashton always says L.A., but I say New York,” Witherspoon said.

“You flipped me. Oh, wow. This is now, it’s aggressive, ET Canada, it’s aggressive what’s happening here,” Kutcher joked. “This is an aggressive approach to interviews, Reese needs to eat. We’re supposed to have lunch, she hasn’t eaten yet. She’s getting a little punchy. Reese said Los Angeles, I said New York.”

“Never said that… I said Miami,” Witherspoon laughed.