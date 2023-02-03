Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Lisa Rinna is quite the fashionista.

After making multiple appearances at Paris Fashion Week last month, Rinna then hit the runway at Copenhagen Fashion Week on Thursday.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star walked as part of Danish fashion brand Rotate Birger Christensen’s presentation.

She oozed confidence as she owned the catwalk, donning a skimpy black bodysuit and an oversized cheetah-print fur coat.

READ MORE: Harry Hamlin Admits Feud With Sutton Stracke Is The ‘Real Reason’ Why Lisa Rinna Left ‘RHOBH’

Rinna wore her short locks in a mohawk style, and teamed the look with a pair of dazzling gold earrings.

Lisa Rinna walks the runway at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 2, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

For the finale, the reality TV star changed into a black sequinned gown.

Modelling definitely runs in the family, with Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s daughters Delilah, 24, and Amelia, 21, both working in the industry.

Lisa Rinna walks the runway at the Rotate show during Copenhagen Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2023 on February 2, 2023 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

READ MORE: Lisa Rinna Admits She ‘F**king Hated Last Year’ After Announcing ‘Real Housewives’ Exit

Rinna has also walked on the runway before, previously joining Delilah and Amelia on Dennis Basso’s catwalk in 2020, as well as appearing alongside her fellow “Housewives” in Kyle Richards’ show with Shahida Clayton back in 2019.

Amelia was a fan of her mom’s latest appearance, commenting on her post, “DYING.”