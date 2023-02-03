“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” was Matthew McConaughey’s breakthrough movie, raking in $177 million worldwide and establishing the Texas-born actor as a rom-com leading man.

But according to McConaughey, he was actually on the fence about whether or not to do the film until a fortune teller advised him to take it on.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for an oral history celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2003 hit, McConaughey recalled being uncertain to take on what was to be the first of many rom-coms.

“I remember considering whether I was going to do it or not one night while on a walk down Sunset Boulevard. Suddenly, this guy comes up out of nowhere to me — he was a fortune teller guru [and] goes, ‘Can I tell you your fortune real quick?’” McConaughey said.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, man. Sure.’ He immediately goes, ‘There’s a movie you’re considering right now. It’s a romantic comedy. You have to do this or it will be one of the biggest regrets of your life. It is going to be a blast, it is going to be an incredible experience and it is going to make a bunch of money,’” he continued.

“I laughed at the thought, but I also remember taking a more serious consideration,” he added. “I think I even accepted the offer the next day.”

Meanwhile, star Kate Hudson revealed that she was instrumental in suggesting McConaughey for the role.

“We were looking at guys and kept going back and forth about who would be the right guy,” Hudson recalled. “The guy for me was really important. Matthew came up in a meeting and I thought that was a great idea. I loved his energy. We immediately just got along.”