Brittany Furlan stepped into some hot water on TikTok.

This week, the wife of Tommy Lee posted a video joking about how his ex Pamela Anderson might have reacted to the news that she had died.

In the video, which has since been deleted, but has been preserved by other users who responded to it, Furlan puts on a mocking concerned expression, with the on-screen caption, “Pam if I died.”

In the post’s caption, she added, “Pls guys I gotta make jokes it’s how I cope.”

Despite noting that it was just a joke, Furlan received backlash from Anderson’s fans, with many pointing out the “Baywatch” star has always been respectful about her.

“Pam has been nothing but respectful to her,” someone commented. “This is so uncalled for.”

“Pam even said on Howard Stern that she respects their marriage and she’s happy that he’s happy,” another wrote. “She had nothing but nice things to say.”

Furlan has spoken before about the negative attention she’s been subjected to with Anderson being back in the spotlight ever since the release of the miniseries “Pam & Tommy”.

In a post Thursday on TikTok, she addressed her own fans, who have expressed concern over how she’s doing amid Anderson’s press tour for the documentary “Pamela, A Love Story”.

“Hi guys, I just wanted to come on here to let you know that I’m okay,” Furlan. “Because I know people have been checking on me which is really nice, and I’m good, don’t worry—and don’t worry about all the people that are saying all the mean things that they’re saying. That’s totally, you know, I don’t live in that… I don’t live in that world. So please, like, don’t stress—and thank you to all the people that have been so sweet.”

She continued, “You know we’re only here for a certain amount of time, so I don’t sweat the comments from people who don’t know me or my relationship or anything like that. I love everyone that’s been really kind, and I’m sending love to those who have been unkind because I think they probably need it. It is what it is. It’s life I guess.”