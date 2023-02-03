There were quite a few scenes that didn’t make it into the original “Scooby-Doo” movie back in 2002.

During an appearance on Thursday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”, Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed she, as Daphne, filmed a cozy scene with Velma actress Linda Cardellini.

When asked by a caller whether the pair had a relationship on the side, the actress responded, “I don’t know about a relationship on the side… there was a steamy… I mean I said it was steamy, they probably didn’t think it was, hence it was cut,” confirming she meant a kiss.

Gellar continued, “There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma got cut.

“I feel like the world wants to see it, but I don’t know where it is.”

Not ending the deleted scenes gossip there, Gellar also revealed that there was another moment involving her and Fred (her now-husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.), that she wishes had made it on to the big screen.

The “Buffy” star recalled, “There was a great line too that I’ll never forget. We were having a fight, Daphne and Fred, and then I yell at him ‘and that ascot [tie] makes you look gay!’ and I slammed the door. They cut that too.

“And it’s something everyone’s thought for a long time,” adding that there had been suggestions about Fred being “interested in both parties.”

She insisted, “It all got cut.”

Gellar married Prinze Jr. shortly after the film was released in 2002. They share two children together; Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10.