The frontier journey of Jacob and Cara Dutton will be continuing, with Paramount+ announcing that “1923” has been renewed for a second season.

The prequel spinoff of “Yellowstone” focuses on the forbears of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton in the titular year 1923.

Starring Harrison Ford as Jacob and Helen Mirren as Cara, “1923” broke records for Paramount+ as the streamer’s most-watched premiere ever, while the premiere’s linear premiere on the Paramount Network was the biggest cable premiere of 2022.

“The series explores the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home,” reads the series synopsis.

In addition to Ford and Mirren, the series also stars Brandon Sklenar, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jerome Flynn and Julia Schlaepfer.

After a brief hiatus, the second half of the first season will resume this weekend, when the first of four new episodes will debut on Sunday, Feb. 5.