Carey Hart isn’t letting health troubles stop him.

The former motocross star and Pink’s husband recently had a catheter installed in his chest, but as he showed on Instagram, he’s still working out to maintain his sole figure.

READ MORE: Carey Hart Shows Off His Post-Surgery Muscle Gains In Shirtless Before-And-After Photo

“Chest tube baby 🤣🤣🤣,” he wrote, alongside a photo of him lifting a kettlebell. “My old & infected self is still getting after it 🤘🏼🤘🏼.”

Sharing an update about his health situation, Hart added, “1/2 way through my antibiotic treatment, and @foxmoto couldn’t have dropped their work out line at a better time for me! Check out all their tech gear for men and women!!! Stuff is legit. No excuses people, you got this. Get after it, give it 100%. 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻.”

Several weeks ago, Hart had shared on Instagram that he learned he had “an infection in some old hardware in my body, explaining that he would have the catheter installed for 41 days in order to inject antibiotics.

READ MORE: Carey Hart Shares Update After Undergoing Second Spinal Surgery, Thanks ‘Amazing Wife/Nurse’ Pink For Taking Care Of Him

That news came only weeks after Hart had undergone surgery to fuse vertebrae in his neck.

“Surgery went great!!!!! Already been up and out of my bed 3 times cruising the surgery center,” he shared in a post about it at the time.