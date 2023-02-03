Bill Murray is making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his new role in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, playing a governor in the Quantum Realm.

Murray’s co-star Kathryn Newton appeared on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, where she shared the surreal anecdote of the time the “Ghostbusters” star asked her permission to join the MCU.

According to Newton, she’d gotten to know Murray after they played golf together. “A couple months later my mom’s like, ‘Kathryn, I have Bill Murray for you.’ I’m like, ‘What? Bill Murray?’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, um here.’ And he’s like, ‘Kathryn, I’ve been thinking… I think I want to join the Marvel Universe and I was just going to ask you if it was okay if I joined “Ant-Man,”‘” she recalled.

Newton told Murray she had no problem with him joining the franchise — but noted that maybe she wasn’t the right person to be asking.

“I was like ‘Yeah, Bill, that’s cool, that’s cool with me. Maybe there’s someone else to talk to?'” she added. “But I think he had an offer and he was just calling to be like, ‘Are we going to play golf together?'”

Asked if she and Murray managed to hit the links while filming in London, she admitted they did not, and explained why.

“Michael Douglas golfs as well. We didn’t get to golf though because London, you know, it was rainy and it turns out Marvel movies are very intense,” she said. “And I didn’t want to golf.”