Molly Ringwald is celebrating 22 years of romance with her husband, Panio Gianopoulos.

The “Pretty In Pink” icon posted adorable snaps of her and Gianopoulos in a sentimental highlight to her Instagram on Thursday.

“Today, the ‘getaway car’ and I are together 22 years! Happy anniversary to us!” she wrote in the caption. “3 kids, 3 dogs, 1 cat and a lot of love. Best decision I ever made. Here’s to 22 more, at least.”

The couple shares three children: Mathilda, 19, and 13-year-old twins Roman and Adele.

The first photo showcases “The Breakfast Club” actress cuddling closely with her husband during what appears to be an intimate dinner at a restaurant.

The second photo in the upload features an older shot of the couple engaged in a similar restaurant setting. Ringwald’s arm is still closely wrapped around Gianopolous in the picture, showing how much their love has remained strong throughout the years.

The lovebirds officially tied the knot in 2007 but formally started dating years prior.