Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

New album, new look.

On Thursday night, Shania Twain showed up to the release party for her latest album Queen of Me, shocking everyone with her new hairstyle.

READ MORE: New Music Friday: Shania Twain, Raye, Ellie Goulding & More!

The Canadian country icon sported a straight, platinum blonde look, a far cry from her signature brunette style.

On Instagram she shared photos from the night featuring selfies with Kim Petras and more.

Meanwhile, on social media, fans were so taken aback by Twain’s blonde hair that many could hardly recognize her.

That’s a doppelgänger. We need to find out what happened to the real Shania Twain. https://t.co/86x6XmBOag — Dizi Quitter Chris 🧡 (@CKay45) February 3, 2023

Today I learned I have no idea what Shania Twain looks like. https://t.co/1MTPVf8vWV — A 70 MB PowerPoint document (@hatetweets) February 3, 2023

Im like who tf is that…go to the comments Shania Twain?!!! https://t.co/GEBHjc2VcK — B💙🏁 (@Its_BreezyBabyy) February 3, 2023

They’re tryna convince us this is Shania Twain. YOU CANNOT TRICK MEEEEE!! https://t.co/9un5m0yeCT — tae 🌶 (@bougiebadasss) February 3, 2023

READ MORE: Shania Twain ‘Enjoyed’ Working At McDonald’s Pre-Fame: ‘I Just Love To Make The Perfect Fry’

It’s not Twain’s first big change to her traditional wavy brunette style, having recently turned up to events with pink hair.

Shania Twain – Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Queen of Me is Twain’s first album since 2017’s Now, and features the singles “Waking Up Dreaming” and “Giddy Up!”.