Seth Rogen may be grateful for the success of his superhero series “The Boys”, but that still doesn’t mean he’s a fan of the MCU franchise.

The 40-year-old actor recently admitted to Total Film magazine that as an adult with no children, the Marvel superhero films don’t have much appeal to him.

“I think that Kevin Feige is a brilliant guy, and I think a lot of the filmmakers he’s hired to make these movies are great filmmakers,” Rogen told the outlet.

“But as someone who doesn’t have children… It is [all] kind of geared toward kids, you know? There are times where I will forget. I’ll watch one of these things, as an adult with no kids, and be like, ‘Oh, this is just not for me.'”

However, Rogen still sees the value the Marvel franchise brings to his comic book series, “The Boys”, which he produces on Amazon Prime.

“Truthfully, without Marvel, ‘The Boys’ wouldn’t exist or be interesting. I’m aware of that,” says “The Fabelmans” actor.

Ultimately, Rogen sees a line being drawn between Marvel films and other genres.

“The situation, sadly, is that we now have two separate fields: There’s worldwide audiovisual entertainment, and there’s cinema,” he continued. “They still overlap from time to time, but that’s becoming increasingly rare.”

“The Boys” has been slated for a fourth season later this year and will be getting its first live-action spinoff series, “Gen V”, which is also coming out this year.