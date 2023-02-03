Pink may be a superstar, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still run her own errands.

The singer chats to ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté ahead of the release of her ninth studio album Trustfall, which is set to drop on Feb. 17.

In a sneak peek from our upcoming interview, Pink shares her excitement for Super Bowl LVII, given her team, the Philadelphia Eagles, are battling it out against the Kansas City Chiefs.

She also reveals an interesting encounter she recently had with a San Francisco 49ers fan.

As Chanté questions whether she still does her own groceries, Pink replies, “I do, and yesterday morning I was in the grocery store and this guy in front of me was dressed in all San Franciso 49ers gear. And I’m a Philly girl, so I was like… ‘Fly, Eagles Fly’.

“He got so mad, I almost bought his chips for him. That’s how mad he was.”

The “Sober” hitmaker then says of whether she’s looking forward to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, “Oh, I’m excited!”

She continues, “Last time the Eagles were at the Super Bowl, I sang the National Anthem, and they won.”

However, as Chanté insists bosses need to give her a call again, Pink responds, “It’s going to be Chris Stapleton this time, they chose correctly.”

Stapleton is one of a few artists starring on Pink’s upcoming album, with the pair teaming up for the track “Just Say I’m Sorry”.