Kyle Richards and sister Kathy Hilton still haven’t mended fences after tussling at last year’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion.

“I haven’t seen her in a while, I have not seen her in a while,” Richards told Page Six of her estranged sibling and “RHOBH” co-star.

“Things are not great since the reunion to be honest,” she admitted.

During the reunion, Lisa Rinna accused Hilton of having a “psychotic” breakdown during a trip to Aspen, alleging that she insulted the other women — including Richards, whom she allegedly promised to “f**king ruin.”

“She said ‘I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do’,” Rinna told viewers in a confessional.

Richards, however, appears to be taking the sisterly strife in stride.

“Welcome to my life,” she said. “My life is awkward all the time!”