Helena Bonham Carter is being careful with her royal commentary.

While speaking with The Guardian about her career and aspirations, she offered light commentary when asked about Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare.

“I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing. It’s complicated and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention,” said the actress.

Carter has had her own connection to the royal family as she played Princess Margaret in season 3 of the show. Despite how fond she was of her time on the show, she also felt that it was coming to an end.

“I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” she revealed. “I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When ‘The Crown’ started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

The “Enola Holmes” star did open up a bit about her process behind getting into the character of an English royal, explaining height had a lot to do with it.

“Well, actually, the real Margaret didn’t mind about being number two, but she did mind being really short. She was just 5ft, so there was something in her posture to maximise every little millimetre: she had her car seat elevated so she could be seen,” said Carter. “And a lot of it was the need not to be overlooked, probably prompted by her great-grandmother saying something about the fact that she was tiny. And that scarred her. It’s funny what we carry – a complex that can govern all our behaviour.”