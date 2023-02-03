Kate Middleton acknowledges that it’s “tough” raising children these days.

The Princess of Wales, who launched her new campaign Shaping Us this week, discussed mental wellness and the importance of supporting children in their early years while speaking to U.K. radio host Roman Kemp.

Kates shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with her husband, Prince William.

Kemp, who regularly speaks about the importance of raising awareness of mental health, points out in a recently-released video, “All you have to do is look around, especially, you know, at the country, and see people are not just struggling with raising kids, they’re struggling with just putting a roof above their heads, to be able to heat their house. So, all of those things can come into play.”

The royal insists, “Yes, absolutely. And this is the thing, is that every family is different. The pressures we all face are all different, whilst raising the importance of early childhood. This isn’t about putting extra pressure on families. It’s actually saying they need the support and help reprioritizing family life, home life and all that it takes in raising children today because it is tough.

“The relationships in a family or that’s surrounding a child is so important. The environment in which you bring up a child is as important, as whereas the experiences you engage them with,” Kate continues.

“It’s not about the number of toys they’ve got or the number of sort of trips that you go on with them. it’s just making sure they have got the right emotional support around them and that comes from the adults in their lives,” pointing out that “love goes a long way.”

To mark the launch of her latest campaign, Kate revealed her new The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Instagram account this week.

The royal launched the foundation in 2021, in order to “raise awareness of why the first five years of life are just so important for our future life outcomes, and what we can do as a society to embrace this golden opportunity to create a happier, more mentally healthy, more nurturing society.”

See more about Kate’s Shaping Us campaign in the clip below.