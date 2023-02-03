Click to share this via email

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ son is standing on his own two feet.

The fitness model shared an update on their baby’s development on Instagram in an adorable Story.

“My baby is walking everywhere now 🥺,” she captioned the video.

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’ son Theo – Photo: Instagram/@maraleenichols

In the video, their 1-year-old son Theo walks around a colourful play area while dressed in a grey hoodie and jeans.

He was born in December 2021, a month after Khloé Kardashian and Thompson had their second child via surrogate.

After initially denying his involvement in the child’s birth, the athlete eventually recognized his son. He pays Nichols almost $10,000 monthly in child support.

The proud mother also shared snaps from her son’s first birthday, where she called him her “greatest blessing”.