Paul McCartney is as in love with his wife as ever.

In a new interview posted to his personal website, the Beatles legend opens up about his romantic side in his role as husband to Nancy Shevell ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“When it comes to being a husband… I see it as just trying to be good to my wife Nancy and trying to be considerate and romantic,” he explains, admitting, “I completely overdo Valentine’s Day! I mean, there’s not just one card, there are cards hidden around the room, and sometimes things even spill into the next day – it’s completely silly. If there’s an excuse to have some fun, I overdo it! At Christmas, I go crazy with the tree lights and fairy lights – totally overdo it.”

McCartney adds, “I try to be helpful as a husband too. If there’s a problem, I like to be the guy that will lend some strength to it. I’m always very happy to be the person Nancy relies on, and to be her strength when she goes through tough times. I am very proud, in fact, to be ‘The Guy’ there. And I know she is grateful. So, that’s my role as a husband: it’s to be the strength and the romance at the same time. I don’t think I consciously chose to be that way. It’s just how I do things.”

The 63-year-old musician married Shevell in 2011 after first meeting in 2007.

In the interview, McCartney also shares how he has approached his role as father to his five kids from previous relationships.

“I would say that being a father and being a husband are two completely different things. As far as being a dad is concerned, I’ve always just tried to give my kids a bit of guidance, if they seem to need it – but that was mainly when they were younger,” he says.

“Now that they are older, they’re guiding me!” McCartney adds. “They don’t need so much guidance these days but if there’s ever a problem, I’m very happy to be the guy they come to. So, that’s largely the thing of being a dad. You’re just there to help, and I suppose have fun with – we do have a lot of fun. Now they’re older we can have a drink together, for instance!”