(L to R) Sam Morelos as Nikki, Mace Coronel as Jay, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen Runck, Callie Haverda as Leia Forman, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie in episode 101 of "That '90s Show"

Netflix has renewed “That ’90s Show” for a second season.

With 16 episodes ordered for the second season, “That ’90s Show” will feature six more episodes than the first. The series will continue a year ahead in 1996.

The entire cast and crew will return for the sitcom’s sophomore series.

Co-creator and showrunner Gregg Mettler couldn’t contain his excitement surrounding the series’ renewal in a press release on Friday.

“All of us at “That ’90s Show” were beyond excited by the warm, enthusiastic response to our first season. We can’t wait to return to Point Place for another summer of laughs and surprises. Hello 1996!”

Netflix’s Vice President of Comedy Series also shared a celebratory sentiment.

“We’re thrilled that the incredibly funny stories from Point Place, Wisconsin continue to resonate around the world, no matter the decade.”

“That ’90s Show” sees Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprising their roles as Red Formaan and Kitty Forman. The ensemble cast also features Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, and Reyn Doi.