Netflix announced that Benedict Cumberbatch would lead and executive produces “Eric”, a dark drama about a puppeteer whose son goes missing in 1980s Manhattan.

The series is broken into six parts as it follows Cumberbatch as Vincent Anderson, a successful TV puppeteer grieving the loss of his son. He finds peace when befriending Eric, the monster living under his son’s bed.

The series will also star Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher II, Dan Fogler and Phoebe Nicholls.

The series is written by Abi Morgan and produced by Sister, the production company behind the “Chernobyl” miniseries.

“‘Eric’ is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980’s New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent,” explained Morgan in a press release on Friday. “The chance to work with Benedict and the creative team at Sister and Netflix, is irresistible.”

Cumberbatch has a busy year ahead of him, as he’ll also be starring in Netflix’s untitled Wes Anderson and Roald Dahl project, announced earlier this year.