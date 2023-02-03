Click to share this via email

The long-awaited sequel to “Gladiator” is finally getting underway.

Director Ridley Scott’s followup to the 2000 Oscar winner has set a release date, with Variety reporting that Paramount Pictures has announced the as-yet-untitled film will debut on Nov. 22, 2024.

Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is reportedly in negotiations to star.

In the original, Russell Crowe starred as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier forced into slavery who seeks revenge against sadistic Emperor Commodus.

Crowe won’t be returning (his character dies at the end of the movie), with the story surrounding Lucius, son of Maximus’ lover Lucilla (played by Connie Nielsen).

Scott, who directed the 2000 movie and is expected to direct the sequel, has been envisioning the sequel for years now.

“I’m already having [the next] ‘Gladiator’ written now,” Scott told Empire magazine in 2021. “So when I’ve done ‘Napoleon’, ‘Gladiator’ will be ready to go.”