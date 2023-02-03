Lourdes Leon arrives at the Marc Jacobs fashion show at the Park Avenue Armory on February 02, 2023 in New York City.

Sometimes even being Madonna’s daughter doesn’t help you get into an event if you’re not on time.

Lourdes Leon was caught on camera being turned away from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2023 ready-to-wear runway show in New York City on Thursday.

TikTok user @mickmicknyc shared a clip of the whole thing unfolding, with Leon showing up in an all-denim ensemble before being told she was too late to enter.

READ MORE: Madonna Is Proud Of Her Daughter Lourdes Leon For Reintroducing Herself As Lolahol In Music Video For ‘Lock&Key’

The 26-year-old was thought to have turned up at exactly 6 p.m, which is the time the Park Avenue Armory event was said to have started.

Despite chants from the crowd to “let her in,” the security guards weren’t budging and continued to tell Leon and her guest that the doors had closed.

The video has since gone viral.

Lourdes Leon is seen outside the Marc Jacobs show on February 02, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty)

READ MORE: Madonna Biopic Axed As Singer Embarks On World Tour

No doubt Leon was disappointed, with her previously starring in Jacobs’ ad campaign in 2021, as well as him having a history with her mom Madonna.