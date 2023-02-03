Jay-Z is officially performing at the 2023 Grammys!

The multi-platinum-selling rapper earned five nominations, and his wife, Beyoncé, could potentially break the record for most all-time wins.

DJ Khaled will join Jay-Z on stage for a performance of their collaboration “God Did”, which snagged them three nominations this year. The nominations include the coveted awards for Best Rap Song, Song of the Year, and Best Rap Performance.

John Legend, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne are also featured on the track, though there is no confirmation whether they will be joining the two superstars on stage.

The hip-hop icon also snagged an Album of the Year nomination with his wife Beyoncé for co-writing songs on her album “Renaissance“. The power couple is also in the running for Song of the Year for collaborating on “Break My Soul”.

The dynamic duo broke records when Grammy nominations came out in November, with both superstars achieving career totals of 88 nominations each.

Jay-Z and Kanye West are rappers with the most Grammy nominations ever at 24 each, but Jay-Z is anticipated to surpass West on Sunday.

Beyoncé currently boasts 28 wins and could exceed late conductor Georg Solti’s 31-win record to become the most-awarded artist in Grammys history. There is no confirmation on whether Bey will be attending.