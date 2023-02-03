Rupert Everett claims he knows the real story about how Prince Harry lost his virginity- a personal story the Duke of Sussex revealed in his new memoir Spare.

In the book, released on January 10, Harry wrote that “It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub…with an older woman” around 2001.

However, in a recently published interview with The Telegraph, Everett claimed that’s not how things went down.

While speaking with the British newspaper on the same day that Spare was published, Harry’s book reportedly came up during the interview, which prompted the “My Policeman” actor to comment on the virginity story.

“By the way. I know who the woman he lost his virginity to is. And it wasn’t behind a pub,” Everett alleged.

“And it wasn’t in this country,” he added “with a twinkle in his eye,” The Telegraph reported in the article published on Thursday. “I’m just putting it out there that I know.”

Following the 63-year-old’s claim, a source close to Harry attempted to shut down the rumour, telling the outlet: “Amazing that he would know such a personal detail better than Prince Harry himself.”