When the late Queen Elizabeth II began using social media, she adopted a less-formal sign-off than her full title, Her Majesty the Queen, instead signing simply Elizabeth R.

The “R” stood for Regina, Latin word for female monarch, and now King Charles III had started using her own version of that sign-off.

According to People, Charles signs his social media posts as Charles R, short for Charles Rex, Rex being the Latin word for male monarch.

As People noted, Charles used the social media sign-off on a recent Twitter post featuring an excerpt of a letter sent to Pakistan President Arif Alvi in the wake of a bombing.

The King has sent a message to the President of Pakistan following the bomb attack in Peshawar. 🔗Head to our website to read the message in full: https://t.co/iDwJpflbiU pic.twitter.com/gbUjAJeWYo — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Charles has been putting his stamp on the royal family’s social media platforms in other ways.

The biggest is a weekly post dubbed “The Royal Week,” which offers a “recap of this week’s Royal activities, events and engagements.”