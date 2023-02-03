Click to share this via email

The Philadelphia Eagles have voted on their favourite Rihanna song and the results are in.

In a fun social media post, the NFL team was asked about their favourite Riri track to which they answered by singing out the lyrics.

They captioned the Twitter post, “Ooh na na, what’s my name? 🎶 @rihanna | #SuperBowlLVII | #FlyEaglesFly”.

The star athletes sang everything from “What’s My Name?” to “Umbrella”, with the two songs taking the most votes.

The social media post comes ahead of Rihanna’s epic return to music as the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show.

While she expressed nerves previously about performing at such a big show, she’s finding support from everyone around her, including her beau A$AP Rocky who teases that she will “bring it”.