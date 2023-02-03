Ben Aldridge is enjoying life more now that he is publicly embracing himself.

The “Knock at the Cabin” actor recently appeared on Variety‘s “Just For Variety” podcast this week, where he shared that he “underestimated how significant” coming out in the public sphere would change his life.

The 37-year-old actor states he felt “powerful” when he came out via an Instagram post in 2020.

“It sounds dramatic, but I could just breathe easier,” Aldridge explained to Variety’s Mark Malkin. “I underestimated how significant that was to me. I really did. I thought, it’s not that I’d played it down, but I didn’t know what it would do to me physically. And just for days afterward I was like, ‘I needed that so badly.’ “

“I wasn’t aware of how much I needed to do that and how much I’d potentially hung onto, conveniently hidden behind,” the actor added.

Aldridge concluded his sentiment by expressing that he felt “so powerful to be able to stand alongside and be part of my community.”

Aldridge stars in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Knock at the Cabin”, which is currently playing in theatres.