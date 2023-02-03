Click to share this via email

Ashley Darby isn’t walking away enriched after her divorce.

In a trailer upcoming “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion, Darby is seen discussing her divorce from Michael Darby following their separation in April 2022.

In the trailer, as reported by People, host Andy Cohen asks about the status of the exes’ prenuptial agreement, which she attempted to challenge in court.

Renegotiating the prenup, she admitted, “really just did not work out in my favour.”

Fellow Potomac Housewife Gizelle Bryant was stunned, asking: “You can’t get alimony?”

Dr. Wendy Osefo was also taken aback, adding, “Why did you sign that?”

The Season 7 finale of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” airs Sunday, Feb. 5 on Slice; the first part of the reunion special airs on Feb. 19.