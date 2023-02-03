Rupert Grint had a plan when it came to what he wanted to take home as a souvenir from the “Harry Potter” franchise.

The actor, who starred as Ron Weasley in the films, knew what he wanted to steal but it required some effort.

READ MORE: Rupert Grint Says He’d ‘Love To See Harry Potter Adapted Into A TV Show’ But Won’t Play Ron Weasley

“They were really strict,” Grint told People about the security that was “at the gates literally searching cars” during the last few days on set.

“But I did get away with the door number of Harry’s house,” he revealed. “I had to unscrew it. It was so shady.”

READ MORE: Rupert Grint’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Wednesday Is ‘Obsessed’ With Shopping At Target

The last “Harry Potter” instalment came out nearly 12 years ago. Now, Grint stars in the Apple TV+ series “Servant” and his new film “Knock at the Cabin” is currently playing in theatres.