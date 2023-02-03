Ashton Kutcher is feeling great about his comeback to rom-com films.

It’s been a little over a decade since the actor starred in his last rom-com blockbuster, “No Strings Attached”, in 2011 with Natalie Portman. However, the actor is again setting his sights on the genre in Netflix’s “Your Place or Mine” with Reese Witherspoon.

“Honestly, I think I had more fun shooting this movie than I ever had,” Kutcher told Variety during the film’s premiere on Thursday. “It was genuinely a choice. I didn’t need to do it. I didn’t have to do it. It wasn’t like a career-building block. It was like, ‘I want to do this.”

Kutcher explained how privileged he felt working with Witherspoon’s talents.

“I got to be in scenes across from a genuine movie star,” said Kutcher. “She’s such a movie star. It was so wonderful and fun and funny and light. There was never a dark day. There was never a day that everything went wrong. I got spoiled.”

“Your Place or Mine” follows Reese Witherspoon as a Los Angelos school administrator who travels to New York City for work. She stays at her best friend’s, played by Kutcher, apartment as he heads to California to watch her young son while she’s travelling.

“Your Place or Mine” premieres on Netflix on Feb. 10.