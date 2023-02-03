Trevor Noah is sharing how one of this year’s Grammy nominees has inspired him to live his best life.

The TV personality, who will return to the Grammys stage this Sunday to host the annual awards show for the third year in a row, has experienced a major change in his life since last year’s ceremony.

In December, Noah departed from “The Daily Show”, which he hosted for seven seasons. To help him move on and adjust to life without the talk show, Beyoncé’s hit track “Break My Soul” from her Renaissance album, which is nominated for Album of the Year, coincidentally became the “soundtrack of [Noah’s] life.”

The Grammy-nominated lead single includes lyrics about quitting things that no longer serve you like “release ya job” and “release the stress.”

Fittingly enough it also includes the lines: “I just quit my job/ I’m gonna find new drive.”

“I truly, truly am [living my best life],” Noah told “People Every Day” podcast host Janine Rubenstein. “I truly, truly am.”

“It’s been really fun,” he said of life after the show. “I was doing standup all the years that I’ve been at ‘The Daily Show’, but now it’s different in that I have a little more time to soak in the cities that I’m visiting. I have a little more time to be present and explore. It’s not in and out anymore.”

Noah shared how he also gets to enjoy the Grammys a bit more.

“It used to be that I would’ve to rush in, really cram everything in, do the Grammys, and then leave immediately,” he explained. “And now I get to soak it in a little bit more. I get to enjoy the experience both before and afterward without thinking about a show that I have to create.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, February 5 at 8 P.M. ET.