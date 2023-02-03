A number of celebs could change the Grammys’ history at the upcoming awards show on Sunday.

Ahead of the 65th annual ceremony, VegasInsider.com has collected several records that could be broken during music’s biggest night. Outlined below is a list of artists who could break some of the biggest ones.

Beyoncé

Beginning with Beyoncé, the singer could become the most awarded Grammy winner of all time. She could potentially take home her first Record of the Year for “Break My Soul” after a record-breaking eight nominations, making her the most nominated artist in the category who has also yet to win. While Queen Bey is currently the most awarded female artist ever (28 wins), if her album Renaissance wins all of its nine nominations, it could tie Frank Santana’s Supernatural & U2’s How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb” as the most awarded album in the Grammys history.

Adele

Adele could become the first artist ever to win all of the main categories thrice. The singer’s track “Easy On Me”, which is up for Song of the year, could make her the first songwriter ever to win three times in this category. She previously took home the golden statuette for “Rolling In The Deep” and “Hello”.

Meanwhile, if Adele wins Record of the year for “Easy On Me”, not only would she join Bruno Mars and Paul Simon as the artist with three Record of the year wins, she’d also become the first female artist to win this category three times.

Moving on to Album of the year, Adele could join an elite group of artists who have won this category award three times- Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Taylor Swift. She is nominated for 30. If the English musician wins Album of the year, she’d also break her tie with Wonder and become the sole holder of a record for most wins in this category for consecutive albums. In the past, she won for both of her last two albums 21 and 25.

Adele is currently the fourth most awarded female artist of all time with 15 Grammy wins. Heading into this year’s show, she’s up for seven awards.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny’s album Un Verano Sin Ti could become the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the year. The project already made history as the first Spanish-language album to be nominated.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z, who is currently tied with Kanye West as the most awarded rapper of all time (they each have 24 wins), could break the tie if he just wins one of his five nominations this year.

The “Run This Town” rapper is also tied with his wife Beyoncé with a record 88 nominations to date, accumulated throughout each of their accomplished careers.

Taylor Swift

Will 2023 be the year Taylor Swift finally takes home a Grammy for Song of the year? After a record-breaking six nominations in the category, the singer could win her first trophy for “All Too Well”. Swift is also the most nominated female songwriter in the category, and one of the three most nominated songwriters ever, regardless of gender, together with Lionel Richie and Paul McCartney.

Elsewhere among one of the major categories, three out the 10 nominees for Best new artist have the ability to break records. Anitta could become the first Brazilian artist to win, Maneskin could become the first Italian artist to win and Domi Louna- nominated as a part of the duo Domi and DJ Beck- could become the first French artist to win in this category.