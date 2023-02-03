Sarah Herron is reflecting on her last morning with her late son Oliver Brown, who was born at 24 weeks old and died shortly after.

The “Bachelor” alum took to her Instagram story on Friday to share a selfie of herself, still pregnant, wrapped up in a cozy robe with her dog sitting on her lap.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Clare Crawley Announces Marriage To Ryan Dawkins With Sweet Wedding Photo

“It’s been 1 week,” she wrote. “This was on our last morning all sitting together.”

“It was the last morning I got to soak in his big summersalts [sic] and hiccups,” she added, reflecting on her pregnancy.

READ MORE: Heidi Klum Is Open To The Idea Of Having Another Baby: ‘Now, I’ve Waited A Long Time’

“I want to go back. I’d give anything to go back to last Friday morning. We miss and love you baby boy,” she concluded.

Herron’s post comes one day after she broke the news that she and her fiancé, Dylan Brown, had lost their first child together.