The cast of “Full House” will be attending this year’s 90’s Con.

The convention, presented by That’s4Entertainment, will host the stars of the beloved sitcom including Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Dave Coulier and Jodie Sweetin.

The former co-stars will attend the event in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday March 18 and Sunday March 19. Fans will have the chance to meet and greet with the cast for group and solo photo ops, autographs, selfies and will also get to participate in a special Q&A panel.

“90’s Con always has the best line ups- you may find me at the ‘Clueless’ table when I’m not hanging with my ‘Full House’ family and all the fans!” Bure said of the upcoming occasion. “It’s gonna be all that and a bag of chips!”

Coulier added: “Being with my ‘Full House’ co-stars and making fans smile. Well…it just doesn’t get any better than that. Can’t wait to see everyone at 90’s Con for some fun and laughs.”

Barber is also thrilled to attend the annual convention.

“Hola, Fannerinos!,” she said. “90s Con is all that and a bag of chips! Can’t wait to meet all of the ‘Full House’ fans!”

This will be the first public outing attended by both Bure and Sweetin following their “pretty serious” dispute after Bure’s controversial “traditional marriage” remarks last year.

90’s Con 2023 will take place March 17-19 at the Connecticut Convention Center.