Plenty of celebrities have professed their fandom of UFC fighting, but it’s safe to say that Liam Neeson is not one of them.

The “Taken” star made that crystal clear in a recent interview with Men’s Health, in which he answered questions posed to him via social media.

The first question asked whether “he watches UFC and Conor McGregor?”

Neeson did not hold back. “UFC, I can’t stand,” he declared.

“That, to me, is like a bar fight,” he continued. “I know the practitioners are like, ‘No, you’re wrong — the months of training we do…’ Why don’t you just grab a beer bottle and hit the other guy over the head? That’s the next stage of the UFC. I hate it.”

He also shared his thoughts on McGregor, and was equally blunt.

“That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” Neeson said. “I know he’s fit, and I admire him for that. But I can’t take it.”