Kit Harington and wife Rose Leslie are expecting their second child together, two years after welcoming a baby boy.

Harington shared the news during his appearance on Friday’s edition of “The Tonight Show”, telling host Jimmy Fallon that the couple’s son is “about to get the shock of his life.”

“Which is that he’s about to get a brother or sister,” Harington said.

“I’m terrified,” added the “Game of Thrones” alum. “You know, with the first baby you’re like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick.”

According to Harington, his son knows a baby is coming, but doesn’t “quite conceptually understood it just yet.”

“We’re trying to get him ready for it,” Harington explained. “We point to Rose’s tummy and we say, ‘Mommy’s baby, mommy’s baby.’ And he points to his tummy and goes, ‘My baby.’ I’m quite sure that’s — yeah, you’ll know soon enough.”