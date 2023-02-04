Beatles members Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited recently — and there was dancing involved.

Starr took to Twitter to share a brief video in which he and McCartney hit the dance floor together, all smiles.

READ MORE: Ringo Starr Reveals That He And Paul McCartney ‘Regularly’ FaceTime Each Other

“Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better,” wrote Starr in the caption, “we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party. What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love.”

Man, this beautiful day is getting better and better we were at the Stella McCartney rollerskating party. What a time we had go get them, Paul, peace, and love. pic.twitter.com/Aro0XJjjYs — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 3, 2023

The Beatles alums were attending the launch party for famed fashion designer Stella McCartney’s new Adidas collection, held at Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

According to Vogue, the star-studded bash did indeed include rollerskating. “I love the idea of throwing your skates on and just running free! I am so happy to have the LA Roller Girls and my friends with me to skate the night away,” said Stella McCartney, daughter of the Beatles bassist.

READ MORE: Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr Are Covering John Lennon’s ‘Grow Old With Me’

In addition to Sir Paul and Sir Ringo, other attendees at the launch party included Kate Hudson, Liv Tyler, Nicole Richie, Anya Taylor Joy, Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Leslie Mann, Miguel, Pauline Chalamet, Paris Jackson, Alicia Keys, John Mayer, Orville Peck, Dave Grohl, Maneskin, Demi Lovato, Shailene Woodley and more.