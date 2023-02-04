Click to share this via email

Pedro Pascal can currently be seen starring in not one but two hit series, HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Disney+ “Star Wars” spin-off “The Mandalorian”, and this weekend he’ll be adding to his resume by making his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut.

In a hilarious promo, Pascal is seen basking in the glow of Studio 8H when he suddenly hears the distinctive screeching-clicking sound of one of the “clickers” from “The Last of Us”.

Pascal springs into action, grabbing a hammer from a prop table and prepares to bash the clicker in the skull when he’s suddenly interrupted by cast members Sarah Sherman and Molly Kearney.

READ MORE: Pedro Pascal Set For ‘SNL’ Debut, Will Be Joined By Coldplay

“What are you doing you psycho?” shrieks Sherman, informing Pascal that the clicker he was about to kill is actually a new cast member, Matt.

“Listen, I know it’s your first time hosting, but a little advice,” Sherman warns. “Don’t hit the cast members with a hammer, you maniac!”

“Look, we’re gonna get past this,” adds Kearney, “but I gotta be honest: not the best first impression. Get better.”

In another set of promos, Pascal promotes the show alongside cast member Ego Nwodim and musical guest Coldplay — or, as Nwodim declares, “Cold Place.”

TOMORROW

Pedro Pascal hosts with musical guest @coldplay!!! pic.twitter.com/NkPapSanvA — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 3, 2023

Pedro Pascal hosts TONIGHT!!!!!

​​Watch LIVE on NBC and Peacock. Stream tomorrow on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/KuBjU5Mkpy — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 4, 2023

Pascal makes his “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.