Doja Cat is no stranger when it comes to clapping back at haters.

The “Need To Know” rapper is on a roll lately as she continues to troll naysayers who’ve been criticizing her avant-garde fashion and beauty looks. Ever since she turned heads at Paris Fashion Week in January for wearing a head-to-toe red ensemble at the Schiaparelli Fashion Show, haters have roasted Doja for “uglifying” herself mainly because she wasn’t wearing eyelashes.

READ MORE: Doja Cat ‘Loves To Go To F–king War With Trolls,’ Says ‘I’m A Very Messy B–ch’

However, the hate only motivated the singer to make another bold statement at the next fashion show by giving critics exactly what they wanted- eyelashes. Of course, Doja had to add her own twist to the look, so she decided to cover her face with them, wearing eyelashes as eyebrows, a mustache and a goatee.

Now, the 27-year-old is hitting back once again but instead of spicing things up with an unconventional yet creative look, Doja opted for something “prettier” when she took to Instagram on Friday.

READ MORE: Doja Cat On Britney Spears Comparisons After Shaving Head: ‘People Were Incredibly Disrespectful’

The Grammy winner shared a series of photos of herself styled in an edgy yet chic ensemble featuring a plunging mesh top, dark smokey makeup and wavy blonde streaked hair.

“Felt like doing a pretty beat for you boring a** lemon water b***hes out there so you can shut the f**k up now and leave me the f**k alone,” she hit back in the caption. “Ciao.”

Many supported Doja’s post, calling her “beauty queen” and “cover girl,” including Selena Gomez who wrote: “Lol I love and feel you.”

READ MORE: Doja Cat Hits Back At Haters Over Her Shaved Head: ‘Go F**k Yourselves’

“It wouldn’t be Doja without the caption,” another commented.

“I’m literally so confused why everyone thinks that they have jurisdiction or a control over what she does, I love her then, I love her now, she looks absolutely sensational,” one fan wrote. “An artist can go on any journey they like, they might just outdo your boring expectations, see ya and move on. Doja, you are incredible.”