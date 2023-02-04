Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes know how to keep things strictly professional on set of “Outer Banks”.

The co-stars who previously dated for nearly a year and half before calling it quits in November 2021, kept things civil while filming season three of the hit Netflix series months after their split. In the show, Cline and Stokes play love interests Sarah Cameron and John B. Routledge, respectively.

READ MORE: Kelsea Ballerini Seemingly Shuts Down Rumours That She’s Dating Chase Stokes In TikTok Video

“Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first,” Stokes, 30, told Entertainment Weekly in a new interview published on Friday.

“And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we’re always going to honour the work,” he continued. “That stayed 100 percent truthful this season.”

Cline chimed in adding that she and Stokes have “always shown up for each other when it comes to work and this show.”

“We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it,” the 25-year-old actress explained. “I’m really, really happy and I’m very proud of the work this season, and I’m incredibly grateful for my co-stars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are.”

READ MORE: Madelyn Cline Sets The Record Straight About Rumours She’s Leaving ‘Outer Banks’

Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron and Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 301 of “Outer Banks”. — Photo: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2022

Speaking of talent, Stokes even applauded his ex for her role in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story”, which she filmed ahead of shooting “Outer Banks” season three.

“She’s an incredible person, a rockstar of an actress, and she’s having an incredible moment,” he complimented Cline. “Regardless of now not being together in a personal relationship, I’m still always going to be one of her biggest fans, and I’m super, super proud of all of her accomplishments inside the show and outside the show.”

Even the co-creators of “Outer Banks” can attest to Stokes and Cline’s professionalism on set.

READ MORE: Chase Stokes Pays Tribute After His ‘Outer Banks’ Stand-In Is Killed In Hit-And-Run

“Honestly, and this isn’t just me: they’re pros,” Jonas Pate told EW. “They handled themselves unbelievably on set, and you would never know that they had an off-camera relationship. They were great. It’s a credit to Chase and to Maddie, they just put their heads down and did the work, so good for them.”

“Yeah, I was just thinking that the other day, they were so good,” Shannon Burke added. “They were never once a problem. Whatever their off-screen stuff was, they didn’t bring it to set, as far as I could tell.”

Stokes and Cline met on the set of “Outer Banks”, which premiered in April 2020, and began dating in June of that same year.

“Outer Banks” season three returns to Netflix on February 23.