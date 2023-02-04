Rising Canadian artists have an opportunity to receive funding for music videos.

Earlier this week, Canadian luxury outerwear brand Moose Knuckles announced a partnership with the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television to support up and coming Canadian artists through the Prism Prize grant.

READ MORE: Post Malone Rolls Out Capsule Collection With Canada’s Moose Knuckles

The Moose Knuckles Heatmakers x Prism Prize Music Video Production Grant is a new production support initiative aiming to provide aid in the creation of high-quality music video content to the Canadian hip-hop and rap community.

The joint collaboration with the Prism Prize- an annual event that recognizes outstanding artistry in music video production- offers Canadian recording artists and directors the opportunity to receive up to $35,000 in funding.

“Moose Knuckles has always been a platform for young creatives and this grant is an extension of that,” said Dominique Lagleva, Vice President of Global Marketing at Moose Knuckles, in a press release. “We have been working with up and comers making noise in creative realms since the beginning and with Moose Knuckles’ Canadian roots, our partnership with the Prism Prize is a genuine way to support local talent.”

READ MORE: Jessie Reyez Grand Prize Winner Of The 2020 Prism Prize

Meanwhile Louis Calabro, Vice-President of Programming and Awards for the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television and Founder of the Prism Prize added: “Canadian rappers are responsible for some of the most culturally significant music videos that we’ve ever seen, expertly creating visuals that both entertain and move viewers.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Moose Knuckles, an iconic Canadian brand that shares our passion for fostering creativity, to bring this program to our homegrown community of recording artists,” he continued.

READ MORE: How Did The Canadian Music Industry Do In 2022? The Year-End Stats Are Out

Applications for the inaugural round of funding will be accepted from Friday, February 10, 2023 to Friday, March 10, 2023 at MKHeatmakers.PrismPrize.com. Submissions will be assessed by both a Jury and Selection Committee composed of music industry professionals, recording artists, and filmmakers.

To learn more about the Moose Knuckles Heatmakers x Prism Prize Music Video Production Grant visit MKHeatmakers.PrismPrize.com.