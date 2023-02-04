Prince Louis, Prince William and Kate Middleton photographed during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 08, 2019 in London, England.

Fans are seeing double!

On Friday, after Kate Middleton uploaded a throwback photo of herself to her new Instagram account for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she founded in 2021, fans are noting the resemblance between the royal mother and her youngest child, son Prince Louis, 4.

“Looks just like Louis!,” one user commented on the post, while another wrote: “Wow!!! You and Louis look alike.”

The photo, which sees baby Kate smiling and touching her father Michael Middleton’s face, was shared in support of her new campaign, Shaping Us, that launched earlier this week. The image was captured by the Princess of Wale’s mother Carole Middleton.

“Faces are a baby’s best toy,” Middleton, 41, began the caption with a quote.

“On Tuesday we launched #ShapingUs to raise awareness of the vital role our early years play in shaping the rest of our lives,” she continued in the caption. “This weekend, we’d love for you all to spend time with your friends, families, colleagues and communities talking about your early childhoods and how they’ve shaped your lives.”

Middleton then encouraged others to share photos of themselves before their fifth birthday “to help with those [important] conversations and to share some smiles and memories too.”