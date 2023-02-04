Taylor Dome, who is married to “Twilight” star Taylor Lautner, happens to be a big fan of her hubby’s ex Taylor Swift.

While appearing on “Bachelor” alum Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files”, Dome made it very clear that she’s a swiftie, despite Lautner’s brief romance with the “Bejeweled” singer in 2009.

Speaking of Swift’s upcoming “Eras” Tour, Dome, 25, said that she “hopes” her and Lautner, 30, can attend.

“Taylor, if you’re hearing this, can we come?” she said during Thursday’s podcast episode.

“Yeah, I’ll see if I can get us some tickets,” the “Valentine’s Day” actor chimed in.

“I would like to go [if] Ticketmaster didn’t crash,” Dome added.

Jokes aside, the healthcare worker stressed that she’s “an OG T-Swift fan,” which prompted Lautner to ask his wife: “Don’t you have a photo with her when you were like 9 years old or something?”

“I went to one of her first concerts like ever,” she recalled. “It was at the tiniest theatre. My best friend loved her, and then I did too.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Dome revealed that she thinks Speak Now is Swift’s best album.

“That album was the one I was like, ‘That’s probably one of the best albums of all time,'” she told Viall. “The lyrics are insane.”

Viall’s fellow co-hosts, Alison Van Dam and Amanda Lifford, then joked that Dome is sitting next to one of Swift’s “muses” for that album, referring to how Lautner is widely assumed to be the inspiration behind the breakup ballad “Back to December”.

Earlier this week, Lautner made a rare remark about Swift as he reflected on being present during the singer’s 2009 VMAs acceptance speech that was infamously interrupted by Kanye West.